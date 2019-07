Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fire damaged a greenhouse in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Albright's Greenhouse on Kirby Avenue in Mountaintop around 8:45 a.m.

Crews said the fire started in a wall, and because of the heat, some of the plastic was damaged. No plants were lost.

The greenhouse will remain open. The fire is under investigation.