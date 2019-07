× Girl Hit by Car in Luzerne County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 8-year-old girl ended up in the hospital after being struck by a car in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. Monday on St. Ann’s Road near the intersection with Carbon Street in Foster Township near Freeland.

According to state police, the little girl ran into the road in front of the car.

There is no word on the condition of the girl.

The crash is still under investigation.