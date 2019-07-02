A Fair Day: Newswatch 16 Is Coming to a Fair Near You

The Stormtracker 16 weather team is coming to a fair near you this summer!
Check out the schedule below and come have A Fair Day with us LIVE!
** Dates/times subject to change. Check back for the latest updates **
|Lycoming County Fair
1 E Park St., Hughesville, PA 17737
https://lycomingfair.net/
|July 10 – July 20
July 17 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
|Troy Fair
436 Gate 1 Lane, Troy PA 16947
https://www.troyfair.com/
Active Military & Vets Day – July 25th
|July 22 – July 27
July 22 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
|Schuylkill County Fair
2270 Fair Rd., Schuylkill Haven PA 17972
https://www.schuylkillfair.com/
|July 29 – Aug 3
July 31 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
|Wayne County Fair
270 Miller Dr., Honesdale PA 18431
https://waynecountyfair.com/
|August 2 – August 10
August 8 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
|Harford Fair
485 Fair Hill Rd., New Milford PA 18834
https://harfordfair.com/
|August 19 – August 24
August 19 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
|Northumberland County Fair
522 Seven Points Rd., Sunbury PA 17801
https://www.northumberlandcountyfair.com/
|August 21 – August 24
August 21 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
|Wyoming County Fair
9141 US-6, Meshoppen PA 18630
http://www.wyomingcountyfair.com/
|August 28 – September 2
August 28 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
|Luzerne County Fair
PA-118, Dallas PA 18612
https://luzernecountyfair.com/
|September 4 – September 8
September 4 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
|Bloomsburg Fair
620 W 3rd St., Bloomsburg PA 17815
https://bloomsburgfair.com/
|September 20 – September 28
September 20 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Looking for some more fair fun? Here are some more great fairs in our area!
|Clinton County Fair
98 Racetrack Rd., Mill Hall PA 17751
http://clintoncountyfairpa.com/site/index.php
|July 27 – Aug 3
|Montour Delong Community Fair
5848 Broadway Rd., Danville PA 17821
https://montourdelongfair.com/
|July 29 – Aug 3
|Union County West End Fair
1111 PA-235, Laurelton PA 17835
https://ucwef.com/
|August 4 – August 10
|Carbon County Fair
3285 Little Gap Rd., Palmerton PA 18071
http://www.carboncountyfair.com/
|August 5 – August 10
|Greene-Dreher Sterling Fair
441 Crestmont Dr., Newfoundland PA 18445
http://www.gdsfair.com/
|August 23 – September 1
|Sullivan County Fair
4430 PA-154, Forksville PA 18616
http://sullivancountyfair.com/
|August 28 – September 3
|McClure Bean Soup Festival
30 E Ohio St., McClure PA 17841
http://mcclurebeansoupfair.com/
|September 9 – September 14