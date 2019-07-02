A Fair Day: Newswatch 16 Is Coming to a Fair Near You

The Stormtracker 16 weather team is coming to a fair near you this summer!

Check out the schedule below and come have A Fair Day with us LIVE!

** Dates/times subject to change. Check back for the latest updates **

Lycoming County Fair

1 E Park St., Hughesville, PA 17737

https://lycomingfair.net/ July 10 – July 20

July 17 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.) Troy Fair

436 Gate 1 Lane, Troy PA 16947

https://www.troyfair.com/

Active Military & Vets Day – July 25th

July 22 – July 27

July 22 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.) Schuylkill County Fair

2270 Fair Rd., Schuylkill Haven PA 17972

https://www.schuylkillfair.com/ July 29 – Aug 3

July 31 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.) Wayne County Fair

270 Miller Dr., Honesdale PA 18431

https://waynecountyfair.com/ August 2 – August 10

August 8 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.) Harford Fair

485 Fair Hill Rd., New Milford PA 18834

https://harfordfair.com/ August 19 – August 24

August 19 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.) Northumberland County Fair

522 Seven Points Rd., Sunbury PA 17801

https://www.northumberlandcountyfair.com/ August 21 – August 24

August 21 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.) Wyoming County Fair

9141 US-6, Meshoppen PA 18630

http://www.wyomingcountyfair.com/ August 28 – September 2

August 28 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.) Luzerne County Fair

PA-118, Dallas PA 18612

https://luzernecountyfair.com/ September 4 – September 8

September 4 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.) Bloomsburg Fair

620 W 3rd St., Bloomsburg PA 17815

https://bloomsburgfair.com/ September 20 – September 28

September 20 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)

Looking for some more fair fun? Here are some more great fairs in our area!