A Fair Day: Newswatch 16 Is Coming to a Fair Near You

Posted 3:21 pm, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22PM, July 2, 2019

The Stormtracker 16 weather team is coming to a fair near you this summer!

Check out the schedule below and come have A Fair Day with us LIVE!

** Dates/times subject to change. Check back for the latest updates **

Lycoming County Fair
1 E Park St., Hughesville, PA 17737
https://lycomingfair.net/		 July 10 – July 20
July 17 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Troy Fair
436 Gate 1 Lane, Troy PA 16947
https://www.troyfair.com/
Active Military & Vets Day – July 25th
 July 22 – July 27
July 22 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Schuylkill County Fair
2270 Fair Rd., Schuylkill Haven PA 17972
https://www.schuylkillfair.com/		 July 29 – Aug 3
July 31 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Wayne County Fair
270 Miller Dr., Honesdale PA 18431
https://waynecountyfair.com/		 August 2 – August 10
August 8 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Harford Fair
485 Fair Hill Rd., New Milford PA 18834
https://harfordfair.com/		 August 19 – August 24
August 19 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Northumberland County Fair
522 Seven Points Rd., Sunbury PA 17801
https://www.northumberlandcountyfair.com/		 August 21 – August 24
August 21 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Wyoming County Fair
9141 US-6, Meshoppen PA 18630
http://www.wyomingcountyfair.com/		 August 28 – September 2
August 28 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Luzerne County Fair
PA-118, Dallas PA 18612
https://luzernecountyfair.com/		 September 4 – September 8
September 4 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)
Bloomsburg Fair
620 W 3rd St., Bloomsburg PA 17815
https://bloomsburgfair.com/		 September 20 – September 28
September 20 (WNEP LIVE 4:00 – 7:30 p.m.)

Looking for some more fair fun? Here are some more great fairs in our area!

Clinton County Fair
98 Racetrack Rd., Mill Hall PA 17751
http://clintoncountyfairpa.com/site/index.php		 July 27 – Aug 3
Montour Delong Community Fair
5848 Broadway Rd., Danville PA 17821
https://montourdelongfair.com/		 July 29 – Aug 3
Union County West End Fair
1111 PA-235, Laurelton PA 17835
https://ucwef.com/		 August 4 – August 10
Carbon County Fair
3285 Little Gap Rd., Palmerton PA 18071
http://www.carboncountyfair.com/		 August 5 –  August 10
Greene-Dreher Sterling Fair
441 Crestmont Dr., Newfoundland PA 18445
http://www.gdsfair.com/		 August 23 – September 1
Sullivan County Fair
4430 PA-154, Forksville PA 18616
http://sullivancountyfair.com/		 August 28 – September 3
McClure Bean Soup Festival
30 E Ohio St., McClure PA 17841
http://mcclurebeansoupfair.com/		 September 9 – September 14

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.