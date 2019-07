Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An attorney from the Poconos has been charged with vehicular aggravated assault while driving under the influence for a wrong-way crash earlier this year.

Police say Jeffrey Velander, 68, who has an office in Stroudsburg, was driving the wrong way on Route 33 near Saylorsburg back in April, when his vehicle collided head on with another.

One victim was hospitalized.

Velander was arraigned on the charges in Monroe County on Tuesday.