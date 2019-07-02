Corruption in Scranton ‘Embarrassing’ For Everyone

Posted 11:13 am, July 2, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Scranton's former Mayor Bill Courtright has admitted to bribery, conspiracy, and extortion.

The feds said Courtright took cash and personal favors from people who wanted to do business with the city.

According to investigators, it went on for the five and a half years Courtright was mayor.

Some said he should have been charged sooner.

Related Story
Courtright Pleads Guilty to Federal Corruption Charges

"They should have done something sooner instead of just watching, just watching, do something instead of just talking about it," said Wednesday Rodriguez of Scranton.

Those living in the Electric City call the situation embarrassing for everyone.

"I am just, I am so sad, you know? Another example of corruption. I was for him, voted, and I am devastated that something went terribly wrong and there are all these allegations, it makes me want to cry. Am I going to trust anybody? I don't know," said Cheryl Friedman of Scranton.

"It's a shame but he got busted for something he did, so I feel he should do the time for what he did," said Chris Gallagher of Scranton.

Bill Courtright is the third current or former mayor to plead guilty to federal corruption charges in the last year and a half in eastern Pennsylvania. The mayors of Allentown and Reading did the same.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.