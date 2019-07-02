× Boating Safety After so Much Wet Weather

All of that recent rain over the past few weeks could make Fourth of July boating a little more challenging for some in our area.

Some area rivers are more swollen than others potentially causing rough waters for canoe and kayak users.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey teamed up with members from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission on Tuesday, along with PennDOT, and Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rentals.

The crew offered some “news you can use” tips when it comes to keeping safe on the water this summer whether it’s on a river or an area lake including the rules on B.U.I. (boating under the influence).

Members of the PA Fish & Boat Commission Officers also point out that most deadly boating crashes usually involved canoes or kayaks and not the typical big boats many people think about.

Experts also shared the importance of life jackets. Those using boats less than 16 feet long should always wear a life jacket. This includes all kayak and canoe users plus all children 12 and under. For more safety tips on personal flotation devices, head here.

If you’re using a state fish & boat launch, your watercraft must be registered. You can do that by clicking here.

Speaking of PennDOT, spokesperson James May tackled the rules of the road when traveling with a boat, kayak or canoe.

You can always check area river levels through WNEP’s website at this link.