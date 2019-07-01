United Sports Academy In Dunmore Sending 24 Gymnasts To The World Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all smiles for the gymnasts at the United Sports Academy in Dunmore.

24 have made it to the World Championships in Nashville Tennessee July 1st to the 7th part of the United States Independent Gymnastics Club after a rigorous state and then regional competition in Wildwood New Jersey back in May.

"They come about three and four days a week. Some of them are here for about three-hour practices. They do private practices and they do open gym. They put in a lot of time throughout the season. They compete in eight meets to earn the right to compete at states where they have to qualify for regional's and then in that regional they have that one shot to make the world qualifying score," said Brad Eisele.

Well not only will this group of 24 be competing against other teams from the us there will be girl's from Italy, Germany, Canada and the UK and many more other countries competing in Nashville all week-long.

"It's really exciting because you make new friends in different countries and it's a new experience," said Kaitlyn Passiment.

"I love it! We also have this thing where we take our shirts and swap them, so you can get shirts from different countries and it's really fun,"said Peyton Fox.

These are the shirts the girl's will trade with other girl's from around the world. It's more than just gymnastics. It's about building relationships and creating new friendships.

"The kids do get really excited about the t-shirt swap. They are always looking for the kids from Australia and the UK to swap with, but they keep in contact with them throughout the year. It's a great way to build friendships," again said Brad.

The competition event includes vault, bars, beam and floor. A chance to showcase your talents to the world.

"What do you like doing the best? Vault. Why is that? Vault is my best event," again said Kaitlyn.

"I've got a lot better at bars this year. I used to be really really bad at it. I've increased by two points, so I'm like really proud of myself because of that," again said Peyton.

"Glory! Glory! USA the sports academy believe..see ya in Nashville," said all 24 girl's and the coaches.

