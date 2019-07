× Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike

A tractor-trailer caught fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles rising from the northeast extension of Pennsylvania Turnpike near the Keyser Avenue exit (122).

That truck fire had traffic at a standstill in the northbound lanes near the Lackawanna/Luzerne county line.

There is no word on any injuries.