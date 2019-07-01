× Part of Vacant Building Collapses in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Part of a building came tumbling down in Scranton early Monday morning.

It happened right around midnight.

The building on the 1800 block of Ross Avenue collapsed.

The front of it laying on part of the roadway.

The area has been blocked off with caution tape.

Officials say no one was hurt in the collapse.

The place was vacant and has been for quite a while.

Some they were not shocked to hear it fell down.

The job now is to figure out if the rest of the building is secure and cleaning up debris.

