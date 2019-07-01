Part of Vacant Building Collapses in Scranton

Posted 6:09 am, July 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49AM, July 1, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. — Part of a building came tumbling down in Scranton early Monday morning.

It happened right around midnight.

The building on the 1800 block of Ross Avenue collapsed.

The front of it laying on part of the roadway.

The area has been blocked off with caution tape.

Officials say no one was hurt in the collapse.

The place was vacant and has been for quite a while.

Some they were not shocked to hear it fell down.

The job now is to figure out if the rest of the building is secure and cleaning up debris.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.