× Parking Ban Controversy in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — Tractor-trailers, box trucks, campers, utility trailers, and more are banned from parking on most of Berwick’s streets.

Borough council passed that ordinance recently, but it stirred up an outcry.

“I don’t think there’s any issues, I mean people have to be careful while driving on these streets, all the streets are narrow. Everybody needs a spot to park their tractor-trailer trucks, their campers, U-Hauls, et cetera,” said Sara Berlin of Berwick.

Some council members said they needed the ordinance because the parking situation made some streets unsafe and nearly impassable, especially on Mulberry Street.

“It’s good for the people that are driving down mulberry street because the trucks are a hazard, but they need a place to park. As far as the people who live here in Berwick and have companies that supply their families with food and money, they need to do something to help them out. You can’t take away from their livelihood,” said Teri Meighan of Berwick.

Under the ordinance, Berwick residents could apply to get monthly permits to park larger vehicles on a section of Vine Street.

Berwick’s mayor is among those who think the ban needs to be changed and some council members say they will consider tweaking things.

“I think they should take everybody into consideration and maybe they should, like, take a vote or something on it. Be mindful that the residents are here, they definitely have to do something. I think they have to do something,” said Courtney Souder of Berwick.

Borough council has invited those unhappy with the ordinance to a meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.