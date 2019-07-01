Matt McGloin Joining Sky TV in London As Broadcaster

Posted 6:38 pm, July 1, 2019

Scranton-native and Penn State product Matt McGloin speaks with Newswatch 16's Chase Senior on "The Chase Down Podcast" about beginning his broadcasting career for Sky TV in London. You can see the entire interview by clicking here and catch "The Chase Down Podcast" here on WNEP.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

1 Comment

