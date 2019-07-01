Luzerne County Firefighter Laid to Rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A final farewell for a former firefighter in Luzerne County.

Firetrucks were lined up outside Trucksville United Methodist Church Monday morning as family, friends, and fellow firefighters paid tribute to Erik Sowga of Shaverton.

Hundreds of people made their way into the Trucksville United Methodist Church to honor Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department Assitant Chief Erik Sowga who passed away last week @WNEP pic.twitter.com/VYL5CsKBJy — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) July 1, 2019

Sowga died suddenly last week.

He was a Dallas High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran who served with the Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department for 29 years,16 of those as assistant fire chief.

Sowga leaves behind a wife and three children.