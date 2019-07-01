Luzerne County Firefighter Laid to Rest

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A final farewell for a former firefighter in Luzerne County.
Firetrucks were lined up outside Trucksville United Methodist Church Monday morning as family, friends, and fellow firefighters paid tribute to Erik Sowga of Shaverton.
Sowga died suddenly last week.
He was a Dallas High School graduate and U.S. Navy veteran who served with the Shavertown Volunteer Fire Department for 29 years,16 of those as assistant fire chief.
Sowga leaves behind a wife and three children.
