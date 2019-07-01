× Fourth of July Brings Big Business for Firework Stores

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Daniel Brisco used to live in Long Pond, and he still visits the Poconos for big holidays, including the Fourth of July.

He was stocking up on fireworks at the Odd-Lot Outlet trailer near Marshalls Creek.

“Everything and anything. As much as my car can handle. Love this store, love this place. It’s got to be a big blow out this year,” said Daniel Brisco, Long Island, N.Y.

The outlet in Smithfield Township was booming with customers picking up fireworks. On the shelves, everything from heavy-duty light shows to the more patriotic displays.

“What I am really thinking about is this, this growler, I like the motors. It makes it really Fourth of July. It lights up the sky. That’s it right there,” said Frederick Mable, Stroudsburg.

Now even though Pennsylvania residents can buy the big boom booms now, some like smaller items fun for the whole family. You can still buy things like sparklers and other novelties over at the Odd-Lot Outlet.

“Fun for the kids, little things, ones that shoot up in the air, little rockets. We are going to take it slow since we are doing it at home,” said Typhani Nazario, New York.

“They go pooooooosh in the air,” said Taalia Nazario, New York.

The owners of Odd-Lot Outlet expect to be busy with fireworks sales from now until the end of the week and plan to keep the shelves fully stocked.