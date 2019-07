× Former Treasurer Admits Stealing Money from Bald Eagle Township General Fund

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A former treasurer charged with embezzling money from the township she served in Clinton County has pleaded guilty.

Michelle Walizer stole more than $76,000 from Bald Eagle Township’s general fund.

She pleaded guilty Monday to theft by deception and was sentenced to seven months probation.

Walizer also must pay back all the money she took from the township.