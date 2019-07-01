Donating School Supplies To Children in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- For the next month, there's a good chance you may come across boxes at dozens of locations around Schuylkill County. It's all being done to help young students.

"When we give a backpack filled with great school supplies, brand-new school supplies, it makes that child feel like they are a part of their community. It makes them start school on a better note. It also frees up money for the parents who are trying to work very hard to give their child everything," said Kelly Malone of the Schuylkill United Way.

For the 17th year, Schuylkill United Way has been running its Stuff the Bus campaign, collecting school supplies for children in Schuylkill County.

"Last year, we stuffed 1,750 backpacks. That's 10 percent of our school population in Schuylkill County," Malone said.

Suggested supplies to donate include notebooks, glue sticks, highlighters, book bags, pencil cases, folders, crayons, pencils and more.

Drop-off boxes can be found inside local businesses, including Pressed Coffee and Books in Pottsville.

"I'm a teacher originally also, so this is near and dear to my heart. I've been in the schools when the kids are actually getting the supplies for these backpacks and it's huge on a very personal level. It really matters to them when they get those backpacks, so we're excited to be a part of it," said owner Abby Weaver.

There are 40 of donation boxes all around Schuylkill County, up from 22 last year.

You can donate at the following locations:

Ashland Public Library

Fairlane Village Mall

Frackville Senior Center

Gratz Bank in Pottsville, Minersville, Tri-valley

Hidden River Credit Union

McDonald's in Frackville and Pottsville

Mother Bear's Candy in Cressona

M&T Bank in Pottsville

Northeast PA Manufacturers & Employers Council

Orwigsburg Public Library

Pine Grove Pharmacy

Pottsville Public Library

Pressed Coffee and Books

Riverview Bank

Schuylkill Haven Public Library

Schuylkill YMCA

John's Evangelical Church in Friedensburg

Tamaqua Public Library

Tamaqua YMCA

Walmart in St. Clair and Hometown