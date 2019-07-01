Deadly ATV Crash Shuts Down Route 125

Posted 10:34 pm, July 1, 2019, by

UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A deadly crash has shut down Route 125 south of Shamokin.

Authorities in Northumberland County say the coroner is at the scene as well as a police crew reconstructing the accident scene.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday on Route 125 in Upper Mahanoy Township near the Northumberland/Schuylkill county line.

State police say one person is dead after the crash which involved at least one vehicle and three ATVs.

According to PennDOT, the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.

