Crash on Interstate 78 Kills Two from Schuylkill County

Posted 7:15 pm, July 1, 2019, by

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people from Schuylkill County were killed in a crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday along the interstate near Kutztown.

State police say Nicholas Winter, 56, and Nicholas Winter, 26, both of Auburn, died after they were rear-ended, sending their car down an embankment. Another passenger in the car, Lisa Winter, 55, of Auburn, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the other car, Christopher Cornelius, 41, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and is locked up.

