Chase Down Podcast: Former Penn State & NFL Quarterback, Matt McGloin

On this episode of the Chase Down Podcast, Chase Senior catches up with former Penn State, NFL quarterback and West Scranton native, Matt McGloin.

Matt tells us what he’s up to these days and talks about his come up in West Scranton, walking on at Penn State then securing the starting role, playing for Joe Paterno, then stating under Bill O’Brien after the sanctions hit and the ups and downs he experienced during his NFL career.

The fourth annual Matt McGloin Charity Golf Tournament is also coming up on July 15 at Glen Oak Country Club.

You can also listen to the podcast on Apple  Podcasts, Spotify or wherever else you listen to podcasts. Be sure to subscribe, rate and review!

