Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is Running for Congress

Pennsylvania's auditor general has his sights set on the U.S. Congress.

Eugene DePasquale says he will file the necessary paperwork on Monday, July 1.

Tomorrow I file my paperwork to run for #Congress to shake up #WashingtonDC and make it work for all of #Americans ! #PA10

https://t.co/SJEss1dbxn — Eugene DePasquale (@DePasqualePA) June 30, 2019

He is running for the Democratic nomination in the tenth district, which covers the south-central part of the state, including the cities of Harrisburg and York.

The auditor general has a successful track record. He won races for state house, and two terms as auditor general. DePasquale was first elected in 2012 and re-elected four years later.

By law, he cannot seek a third term. The current holder of the seat is Republican Scott Perry.

According to the American Conservative Union, Perry has the most conservative voting record in Pennsylvania's congressional delegation.