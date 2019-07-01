Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is Running for Congress

Posted 8:13 am, July 1, 2019, by

Pennsylvania's auditor general has his sights set on the U.S. Congress.

Eugene DePasquale says he will file the necessary paperwork on Monday, July 1.

He is running for the Democratic nomination in the tenth district, which covers the south-central part of the state, including the cities of Harrisburg and York.

The auditor general has a successful track record. He won races for state house, and two terms as auditor general. DePasquale was first elected in 2012 and re-elected four years later.

By law, he cannot seek a third term. The current holder of the seat is Republican Scott Perry.

According to the American Conservative Union, Perry has the most conservative voting record in Pennsylvania's congressional delegation.

