YWCA Closes in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A longstanding community fixture in Hazleton shut its doors Sunday.

Newswatch 16 was there as employees of the Hazleton YWCA closed up for the last time. The organization announced earlier this month it would close due to financial problems.

The YWCA had been open at the location on South Church Street since 1914.

The board president says there’s a chance the facility could reopen if they’re able to come to an agreement with the mortgage company. Officials say those talks are still ongoing.