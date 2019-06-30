YWCA Closes in Hazleton

Posted 4:51 pm, June 30, 2019, by

HAZLETON, Pa. — A longstanding community fixture in Hazleton shut its doors Sunday.

Newswatch 16 was there as employees of the Hazleton YWCA closed up for the last time. The organization announced earlier this month it would close due to financial problems.

The YWCA had been open at the location on South Church Street since 1914.

The board president says there’s a chance the facility could reopen if they’re able to come to an agreement with the mortgage company. Officials say those talks are still ongoing.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.