Young Man with Autism Leads Church Congregation in Prayer

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Public speaking is a common phobia for many people. One young man had to overcome a lot of obstacles in order to do it at his church.

Adam Ricci led a prayer Sunday morning at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish in Nanticoke.

Adam has autism, and his dad says Adam knows the prayer by heart and likes to lead it to remind people to focus on his abilities instead of his autism diagnosis.

Adam's goal is to one day recite the prayer to the pope.

After leading the congregation, Adam received a round of applause.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

