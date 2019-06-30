More Water Woes in New Milford

Posted 8:55 pm, June 30, 2019, by

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — Residents of one community in Susquehanna County are once again dealing with water problems, this time after a water main break.

New Milford officials say the borough is without water while crews attempt to locate the break.

Last week, a fire destroyed the Summit restaurant. Crews used so much water to battle the flames that it depleted the borough’s water supply.

Officials say if you notice low water pressure or are not getting any water to contact them.

When water service is restored, officials say there will be a mandatory boil advisory until the water is tested by the state.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.