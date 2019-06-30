× More Water Woes in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — Residents of one community in Susquehanna County are once again dealing with water problems, this time after a water main break.

New Milford officials say the borough is without water while crews attempt to locate the break.

Last week, a fire destroyed the Summit restaurant. Crews used so much water to battle the flames that it depleted the borough’s water supply.

Officials say if you notice low water pressure or are not getting any water to contact them.

When water service is restored, officials say there will be a mandatory boil advisory until the water is tested by the state.