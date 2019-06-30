× Kickball Tournament in McDade Park

SCRANTON, Pa. — Teams got out and enjoyed the sunshine Sunday while playing a little kickball in Scranton.

The kickball tournament raises money for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

A total of 14 teams—with up to 12 players per team—took turns playing.

Officials with NAMI say this fundraiser helps them provide services throughout the year.

“It really just helps NAMI throughout the year to raise awareness and education programs for the community,” said Owen Dougherty, NAMI.

This was the fifth year for the tournament in Lackawanna County.