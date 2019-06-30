× In Your Neighborhood

American Legion Car and Bike Show

Get your bikes and cars tuned up and looking good and head over to Wayne County, Saturday, July 6. The American Legion Post 274 in Gouldsboro will host its first bike and car show. The show begins at 2 p.m. and you must register your car or bike to participate. Enjoy live music outside on the patio featuring The Leftoverz, starting at 7. Come hungry because there will also be a bake sale.

Midsummer Fair

If you are looking for some family fun that also helps local youth, then head out to Susquehanna County, Sunday, July 7. The Midsummer Fair at Green Gables Restaurant in New Milford begins at 8 a.m. and is filled with plenty of activities. Enjoy a cornhole tournament, craft fair and flea market. There will also be a chicken BBQ dinner. This is an annual fundraiser for various youth scholarship programs and area youth groups, like Scouts and 4-H.

Crazy for Cars Car Show

The 10th Annual Crazy for Cars Car Show is in Monroe County, Sunday, July 7. The car show begins at 9 a.m. at Memorytown USA on Grange Road in Mount Pocono and benefits the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County. The show has all the makes, models and years of antiques, hot rods, motorcycles and trucks. You can also enjoy music, raffles and a 50/50. Food and drinks are available.

Diocese of Scranton Vocations Golf Classic

Folks will be hitting the links, Monday, July 8, in Luzerne County. The 10th Annual Diocese of Scranton Vocations Golf Classic will take place at the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club in Mountain Top. Registration begins at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and then a 12 Noon, shotgun start. The event supports vocations to the priesthood and education of seminarians. There will be a reception and awards dinner following the golf tournament.