Southern Columbia's Gaige Garcia committed to Michigan last week, not only to play football, but also to continue his stellar wrestling career.
Gaige Garcia To Play Football and Wrestle at Michigan
-
Gaige Garcia on going to Michigan
-
Gaige Garcia on the process
-
Gaige Garcia to attend Michigan/Tyler Elsdon to Penn State
-
Troy’s Seymour, Southern’s Garcia Win State Title, as Tigers Claim Team Title
-
Locals Shine at Wrestling Regionals
-
-
Jake Olson, Blind Golfer, at Swing for Sight Tournament
-
Day of Fun for Plymouth Peewee Players
-
Justin’s Journey From Scranton To California For The Youth National Weightlifting Championships
-
Lackawanna College Falcons Conclude Spring Football Practice
-
Football Player Wants more Women to Join the Huddle
-
-
Montross From Tunkhannock Converting His Kicks At Some Major Colleges
-
Lady Red AAU Team From Northumberland County Heads To Maryland for Jr NBA Global Championships
-
Altemose Adds New School Record Throw In The Javelin To His Resume