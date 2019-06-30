Day of Fun for Plymouth Peewee Players

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — It was a day of fun for a peewee football team and cheerleading squad in Luzerne County.

The Shawnee Indians team in Plymouth gathered to play some games, enjoy the nice weather, and even pie their coach in the face.

There were t-shirts and other goodies for sale.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 the Indians are the only team sport in Plymouth for kids to participate in.

“It’s to help the kids get out from doing whatever and actually have a sport to go in to,” said Lily Corrigan of Plymouth.

All the proceeds from the fun day will go towards the peewee sports program in Plymouth.

