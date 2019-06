× Crews Rescue Man from Nay Aug Gorge

SCRANTON, Pa. — Rescue crews pulled a man from the gorge at Nay Aug Park Sunday afternoon after he jumped into the water.

According to the victim’s family members, he jumped off one of the cliffs and dislocated his shoulder. He was then carried down to shallower water by the current.

Crews were able to get him out of the water.

There is no word on the victim’s name or condition.