Classic Cars on Display in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The Old Forge Historical Society held its first ever car show on Sunday.

Cars packed the lot at the Eagle McClure Hose Company.

There were more than 120 cars for people to check out. Attendees voted on their favorite car from antiques, classics, and muscle cars.

There were also raffles, food, and a DJ at the car show in Lackawanna County.