Benefit for Family of Man Who Died from Cancer

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A pasta dinner was held in Wayne County to raise money to help a family with medical expenses.

Tom Robinson passed away earlier this month after a year-long battle with cancer.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and underwent a stem cell transplant before his passing.

Sunday afternoon's dinner was put on to benefit his wife and kids.

His wife tells Newswatch 16 the community's support during this time is quite meaningful.

"We are so grateful for everyone who came together. Our family, our friends who love Tom, who love me, love our family, and they realize the need," said Debra Robinson.

The benefit also featured basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

