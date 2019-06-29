Walk to Raise Awareness for Neurological Disorders

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- One community came together to help raise awareness for neurological disorders.

A "Unite at Night" walk was held in Bloomsburg Town Park on Saturday to raise awareness and research funds for Chiari malformation, syringomyelia, and related conditions.

The walk was put on by the family of 5-year-old Braely Wintersteen. Braely was born with Chiari malformation, where the back compartment of the skull is too small resulting in the crowding of neurological tissues. She underwent brain surgery in March to reduce the effects.

Braely's family says the community's support means a lot to them.

"I'm extremely thankful for our community. They've come together to help make lots of donations," said Colette Wintersteen, Braely's mother.

All the proceeds from the event in Columbia County went to research efforts.

