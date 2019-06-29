Saying ‘Buzz off’ to Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- People in Wayne County said "buzz off" to cancer on Saturday.

Mick's Barber Shop in Honesdale held the 5th biannual Mick's Buzz Off for Cancer fundraiser.

Some took the plunge and shaved their heads to support those fighting the disease. Others just donated to the cause.

Organizers say the proceeds stay local, going the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute to help those in our area.

"It goes to the NRCI," said Mick Frigoletto. "Since we've been doing it, it's over $25,000, so we're hopeful that today is going to be epic."

Everyone who got buzzed got a t-shirt.