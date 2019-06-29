Remembering Jessup Marine Killed in Vietnam

JESSUP, Pa. -- The Northeastern Detachment Marine Corps League of Scranton held a memorial service for a Jessup native killed in action almost 50 years ago.

Cpl. Michael Schuemaker was killed in action in South Vietnam on July 4, 1969.

The service was held Saturday at his grave at Holy Ghost Cemetery in Jessup.

Schuemaker's brothers-in-arms say he left a lasting memory on them.

"Michael was well thought of. In his brief 19 years, he made a great impact on people who knew him. He was a good Marine," said Michael McLane.

The VFW and American Legion in Jessup also helped to put on the ceremony.

