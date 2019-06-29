Pickup Lands in Pond After Crash in Columbia County

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Columbia County.

Fire officials say a pickup hydroplaned into oncoming traffic along Route 487 in Orange Township striking another pickup.

The first pickup ended up in a pond. The truck it hit lost its load of farm equipment.

Route 487 was shut down between Moores Road and Arc Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

