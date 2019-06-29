Pets on the Catwalk in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- Some people in Lackawanna County got to enjoy a fashion show where the term "catwalk" was taken quite literally.

Animals walked the runway at the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center in Peckville.

There were 16 pets strutting their stuff for the residents of the facility to enjoy.

Organizers say they love putting on events like this one for their residents.

"That's our goal here to enhance their wellbeing while they're living here," said Jerry Stoko.

The top three cute pets took home gift certificates to a pet store so they could stock up on their favorite treats or squeaky toys.