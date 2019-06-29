LGBTQ Rally in Wilkes-Barre Marks 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Uprising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Members and allies of the LGBTQ community held a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

The rally, hosted by Queer NEPA, took place on Public Square in the city's downtown.

The Stonewall Uprising was a series of demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ community after New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village 50 years ago.

"A brave group of trans individuals and people from the LGBTQ community stood up and said, 'We have had enough.' They had enough of being extorted. They had enough of the arrests and harassment, and they took a stand," said Dwayne Heisler of Catawissa.

People at the rally brought signs and pride flags as well as donated baby food and clothing items for St. Joseph's Center.