LGBTQ Rally in Wilkes-Barre Marks 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Uprising

Posted 6:47 pm, June 29, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Members and allies of the LGBTQ community held a rally in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising.

The rally, hosted by Queer NEPA, took place on Public Square in the city's downtown.

The Stonewall Uprising was a series of demonstrations by members of the LGBTQ community after New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village 50 years ago.

"A brave group of trans individuals and people from the LGBTQ community stood up and said, 'We have had enough.' They had enough of being extorted. They had enough of the arrests and harassment, and they took a stand," said Dwayne Heisler of Catawissa.

People at the rally brought signs and pride flags as well as donated baby food and clothing items for St. Joseph's Center.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.