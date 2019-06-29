Keeping Cool in the Pool

Posted 6:48 pm, June 29, 2019, by

KINGSTON, Pa. -- It was a hot one Saturday, but some people in Luzerne County found a way to beat the heat.

Swimmers cooled off at the Kingston Community Pool. Lifeguards say the nice weather has more community members coming out to enjoy the local pool.

"It's a lot different than last year because the weather was not as good last year, so we are definitely a lot busier with the slides and the diving boards because a lot of pools don't have that, and we have a lot of day cares that come in on the weekdays, so that makes us a lot more busy," said lifeguard Emily Matthews.

The Kingston Community Pool is open to everyone. The pool is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.