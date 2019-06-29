Keeping Cool in the Pool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- It was a hot one Saturday, but some people in Luzerne County found a way to beat the heat.

Swimmers cooled off at the Kingston Community Pool. Lifeguards say the nice weather has more community members coming out to enjoy the local pool.

"It's a lot different than last year because the weather was not as good last year, so we are definitely a lot busier with the slides and the diving boards because a lot of pools don't have that, and we have a lot of day cares that come in on the weekdays, so that makes us a lot more busy," said lifeguard Emily Matthews.

The Kingston Community Pool is open to everyone. The pool is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.