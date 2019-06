Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Families spent the day enjoying different rides and games at a carnival in Lackawanna County.

The carnival, which was in the Viewmont Mall parking lot, featured fair foods, rides, and games.

Eudora Farms Exotic Animal Zoo brought some animals down for people to check out. There was a petting zoo complete with camels, goats, and even a zebra.

The carnival continues from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday in Lackawanna County.