Building a Succulent Planter

Posted 9:30 am, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:31AM, June 29, 2019

Easy to care for succulents are very popular when it comes to decor.  Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows us how to take a galvanized platter and create a beautiful plant-scape with succulent plants, stone and soil.  Keith offers classes and make and take projects all year round.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.