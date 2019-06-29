Easy to care for succulents are very popular when it comes to decor. Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows us how to take a galvanized platter and create a beautiful plant-scape with succulent plants, stone and soil. Keith offers classes and make and take projects all year round.
Building a Succulent Planter
