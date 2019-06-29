Block Party in the Electric City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Residents in Scranton got out and enjoyed the afternoon at a block party this weekend.

The United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania held its third annual South Side Neighborhood Block Party on Saturday.

There was live music, food, and activities for the kids including face painting and a baby goat petting area.

Organizers say events like this one are important to bring the community together.

"The event brings people from the south Scranton neighborhood and those beyond the south Scranton area to join together in a really interdependent and connected event to celebrate community," said Megan Maslousky, United Neighborhood Centers.

There was also a farmers market at the block party.