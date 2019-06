Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- the city of Wilkes-Barre will have four new police officers patrolling the streets!

Four officers were joined by their families at Wilkes-Barre City Hall for a swearing in ceremony.

Ronald Hartman, Justin Morris, Luke Slenzak, and Raul Ortiz are all life long residents of the Wilkes Barre area, and are now patrolling the place they call home.