Traffic Detours Lifted Ahead of Pineknotter Days

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Traffic is normal right now on Duke Street in Northumberland, which is a big change from what it usually looks like.

“Every day’s a challenge,” David Daku said.

“There’s always something going on in Norry, traffic-wise. You never know when you come downtown,” Sue Shellenberger said.

There are usually several detours and traffic restrictions in Northumberland related to PennDOT’s $14 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project. But in advance of next week’s Pineknotter Days, the project has been put on hold.

“Quicker for me to get to and from work. Don’t have to wrestle through traffic, don’t have to think bad thoughts,” Tonya Adams said.

“Yesterday was the first day I had the opportunity to drive across the Northumberland Bridge, go to the other side, and then come back across again. It was absolutely wonderful,” Daku said.

“To come downtown and not have traffic stopped or somebody working on the bridge, or somebody fixing something,” Shellenberger said.

Some drivers tell Newswatch 16 now that they’ve gotten the chance to see the results of all that construction they’re happy.

“What they did is so good, well done, so I’m very encouraged,” Daku said.

The roadwork will resume on July 8. Pineknotter Days starts this weekend in Northumberland.