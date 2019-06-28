Traffic Detours Lifted Ahead of Pineknotter Days

Posted 4:00 pm, June 28, 2019, by

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Traffic is normal right now on Duke Street in Northumberland, which is a big change from what it usually looks like.

“Every day’s a challenge,” David Daku said.

“There’s always something going on in Norry, traffic-wise. You never know when you come downtown,” Sue Shellenberger said.

There are usually several detours and traffic restrictions in Northumberland related to PennDOT’s $14 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project. But in advance of next week’s Pineknotter Days, the project has been put on hold.

“Quicker for me to get to and from work. Don’t have to wrestle through traffic, don’t have to think bad thoughts,” Tonya Adams said.

“Yesterday was the first day I had the opportunity to drive across the Northumberland Bridge, go to the other side, and then come back across again. It was absolutely wonderful,” Daku said.

“To come downtown and not have traffic stopped or somebody working on the bridge, or somebody fixing something,” Shellenberger said.

Some drivers tell Newswatch 16 now that they’ve gotten the chance to see the results of all that construction they’re happy.

“What they did is so good, well done, so I’m very encouraged,” Daku said.

The roadwork will resume on July 8. Pineknotter Days starts this weekend in Northumberland.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.