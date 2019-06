Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police say a man wanted for a deadly shooting at a kindergarten graduation party in Luzerne County two years ago has been caught in Georgia.

Officers believe Tremaine Jamison is the shooter.

The deadly shooting happend at Marion Terrace Apartments near Wilkes-Barre in June of 2017.

Witnesses say two little boys at the party started fighting and then the adults got involved.

Investigators say Jamison shot and killed Devon Brown here in Luzerne County.