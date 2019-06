#BREAKING: State police have blocked off Pennbrook Road in Jackson Twp. after shots were fired. One person was air lifted to a nearby hospital. Authorities have not given any other details at this time. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/BdR6mBN4X7 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) June 28, 2019

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Police in the Poconos are investigating reports of a shooting in Monroe County.

It happened after 11 a.m. Friday on Pennbrook Road in Jackson Township, near Tannersville.

One person was flown to a hospital. There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Developing story, check back for updates.