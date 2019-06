Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST CITY, Pa. -- A teacher is facing child endangerment and drug charges after police say they found drugs and paraphernalia in her home in Susquehanna County.

Police say Carla Stackhouse, a teacher in the Scranton School District allowed her son, Mickey Stackhouse, to keep the drugs in their house.

Officials say two children were living amongst the drugs and paraphernalia.

According to officers, Stackhouse did not deny knowing about the drugs but said she did not think her son was a dealer.