SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police are on the lookout for a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Scranton.

The holdup happened sometime Thursday at the Joe's Kwik Mart on North Keyser Avenue.

Robbery occurred at Joe’s Kwik Mart, 701 N Keyser Ave, Scranton on June 27, 2019. Please contact SPD with any info 5703484139 (Detective V. Uher) or anonymous tips at : https://t.co/K6RXimsEeE pic.twitter.com/9yVejl0DhJ — Scranton Police (@ScrantonPolice) June 28, 2019

The man wearing dark clothes, a bandana, and sunglasses was captured by security cameras

There is no word on what, if anything, was taken during the robbery in Scranton.