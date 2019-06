Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A pedestrian is dead after a crash this afternoon on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

Police say 44-year-old Martin Makoweic of Freeland died after being struck by a vehicle along the interstate in Hanover Township.

Police have not said if the driver in the deadly crash will face any charges.

The crash is still under investigation in Luzerne County.