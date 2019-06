Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A motorcycle rider was hurt this afternoon in a crash in Lackawanna County.

Emergency crews tell us an elderly woman in a car clipped a man on the motorcycle.

It happened on Route 347 and Fieldstone Road near Clarks Summit.

The rider had to be taken to the hospital.

No word on his condition.

The woman is okay after that wreck here in Lackawanna County.