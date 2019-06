Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Monroe County is now back in our area.

Police say Gerald Neal from Bushkill shot and killed his girlfriend Jeanette Sancho after an argument.

Sancho'ss body was found near Marshalls Creek earlier this month.

Police in New York City captured Neal a few days later.

He was just sent back to face charges in Monroe County.