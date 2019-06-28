× Lock Haven Prepares for Best of Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — There’s more food and fun coming to a festival this weekend in Lock Haven.

The annual Best of Clinton County will take place on Main Street in Lock Haven on Saturday. This year’s festival and parade will be a bit different from those in years past.

“This is the first year that the street is going to be completely closed. Usually, the street is only closed for the parade,” said downtown manager Samantha Eisenhart.

Eisenhart has held the position of downtown manager for only a month now but has been hard at work making sure the festival is perfect for

“I started the Monday after I graduated so it was exciting, so I kind of dived right on in and started right away,” Eisenhart said.

She says the festivities will include a parade, games for children, a 50/50 raffle, and vendors. All of this will take place between Jay and First Street in downtown Lock Haven.

Food vendors aren’t the only thing coming to Main Street for the festival on Saturday. Storefronts in Lock Haven will take their stores and bring them outside and offer sales to festival goers.

Tammy Lamey, the owner of Emma’s primitives, an antique store on Main Street, is also playing a role in the festival for the first time.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be good for business,” Lamey said. “This will be my first time, my own storefront. I’m hoping it gets very busy. I’m excited for it.”

Both Lamey and Eisenhart are ready to watch their community come together to celebrate the county.

Best of Clinton County festivities will go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with the parade beginning at 1 p.m.