Large Tree Falls on Route 309 in Luzerne County

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Drivers could face some delays in Luzerne County.

A large tree fell on Route 309 Friday morning blocking both northbound lanes.

It happened just after 5 a.m. across Route 309 heading toward Dallas between Hillside and Carverton Roads.

Traffic is being detoured into one of the southbound lanes.

Kingston Township police say it's PennDOT's responsibility to remove the tree, but crews are not on scene yet.

There's no word what caused the tree to fall in Luzerne County.

